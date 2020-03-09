Coronavirus cases rise to 43 in India after fresh case reported in Jammu

Jammu: The cases of coronavirus plunged in India after four fresh cases were reported in Kerala, Jammu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Monday (March 9, 2020). A 63-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu which makes it the first case of the territory.

In the second case, a 3-year-old child was detected coronavirus positive in Kerala, on Monday (March 9, 2020). The child had the travel history of Italy and presently he has been kept in isolation ward at Ernakulam Medical College. This is the first child case reported in India till date and his samples are sent for examination at the NiV lab at Alappuzha.The other cities in India were positive cases of coronavirus have been reported include - Jaipur, Agra and Telangana, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu.

The two cases from Ladakh had the travel history to Iran and the one from Tamil Nadu had the travel history to Oman. The person who was detected positive in Telangana is recovering in Gandhi government general hospital in Hyderabad.

In the wake of the deadly virus outbreak, Delhi High Court on Monday issued a public advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In India, a total of 43 samples have been tested positive out of the 3,003 samples tested for COVID-19 with 2,694 samples have returned negative results.

India till now has reported 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which includes 40 active cases of coronavirus, with 3 Kerala patients being discharged. Among all those affected in India 16 are Italian citizens.

In order to spread awareness, special COVID-19 mobile phone caller tune was also launched by all telecom operators with basic infection prevention messages played when a caller dials-out.