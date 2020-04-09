Coronavirus COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches indigenous test kits

Leading the way in manufacturing indigenous medical equipment, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (April 8) launched coronavirus COVID-19 testing kits manufactured by Andhra Pradesh-based company Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ).

Talking to media, Minister for Industries, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, said that AMTZ is now manufacturing 2000 testing kits per day and the production will be scaled up to 25,000 units per day once the company gets the laser welding equipment.

"Starting from April 15, for the first time in India, AMTZ will produce ventilators also. It will start with 3000 ventilators a month which will soon be scaled up to 5000 units per month. AMTZ will not only be able to cater to the demand in the state but also supply to other states and Centre to meet the national demand," the minister said.

About 20 tests can be performed with each kit and it costs Rs 1200 for the government. By May, 7.5 lakh kits will be manufactured and delivered to other states as well. Moreover, the central government has already placed orders for 3,500 ventilators.

The state government is planning to scale up the supply of kits so that 4,000 tests should be conducted a day in the state. DNA, RNA, PCR tests can also be performed using these kits and the result can be seen in 55 minutes.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 5000-mark and 149 people have lost their lives so far due to the deadly virus.