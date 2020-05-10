हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus COVID-19: Cabinet Secretary Rajeeb Gauba holds video conference with Chief Secretaries, Health Secretaries of all States, UTs

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in India, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday (May 10) held a video conference with Chief Secretaries and Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to hold disucssions over the situation and steps taken by the Centre and states to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country. 

At the beginning of the meeting, Gauba highlighted the cooperation of states on the return of Indians from abroad under Vande Bharat Mission launched by Centre to evacuate thousands of Indians stranded across the world due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cabine Secretary Gauba also asserted that Indian Railways have already run over 350 'shramik special trains' so far and transported around 3.5 lakh migrant workers to their native states. He appealed to the state governments to cooperate with railways in the running of more 'shramik special trains'.

Referring to the problems faced by doctors, nurses and paramedics during their movement from one place to another in some states, Gauba said that these frontline warriors should be allowed to move freely without any hindrance and state government must take appropriate steps to facilitate and protect the corona warriors.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretaries of States informed Cabinet Secretary Gauba about the situation in their states and also said that while it is important to remain oin alert to curb the spread of COVID-19, the economic activities must be stepped up in a calibrated manner to save the economy from falling into an abyss.

