Coronavirus COVID-19 cases double in 4.1 days, sans Tablighi Jamaat incident it would have taken 7.4 days: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The total number of coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,374, with as many as 472 fresh cases of coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 deaths reported within the last 24 hours, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said in a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday (April 5).

Around 1095 Tablighi Jamaat members have been infected from 21 states. According to the Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases have doubled in 4.1 days presently, had the Tablighi Jamaat incident not happened it would have taken 7.4 days.

"A total of 3,374 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in India till now as 472 new cases were reported since yesterday. Total of 79 deaths have been reported so far including 11 deaths reported since yesterday," said Joint Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Lav Agarwal.

As many as 267 persons have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far, Agarwal added.

He further informed that relief camps had been set up for migrant workers in several states and around 12.5 lakh people have been given shelter in these camps.

The joint secretary informed that as per an advisory by ICMR, spitting in public place can increase the spread of coronavirus, so people are urged to not smoke and spit in public places.

A review meeting related to COVID-19 was held with Health Secretaries and District Magistrates and it has been reported that as many as 274 districts across the country have coronavirus infection cases.

It was clarified that there is no evidence of COVID-19 being spread as an airborne pathogen.