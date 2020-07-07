हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

CBSE rationalises syllabus by up to 30% for classes 9-12 to make up for academic loss during COVID-19 lockdown

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the decision.

The Centre on Tuesday decided to rationalise syllabus for classes 9-12 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) up to 30 per cent by retaining the core subjects, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 crisis. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced the decision.

"Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th. Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts," he tweeted.

He added, "To aid the decision, a few weeks back I also invited suggestions from all educationists on the reduction of Syllabus For Students 2020 and I am glad to share that we received more than 1.5K suggestions. Thank you, everyone, for the overwhelming response."

On June 6, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had pitched for a 30 per cent reduction in syllabus for all grades to make up for the loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and advocated reopening of schools wih reasonable precautions. In a letter written to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Sisodia asserted that since people need to learn to live with coronavirus now, it would be better if the already existing learning spaces like schools, take up that role.

Noting that online teaching can only complement learning in schools and not replace it, he said, it would be a "historical blunder" if the "opportunity" is let to pass by not trusting schools with a bigger and bolder role, which is, to prepare children for better and responsible life and not just for a few lessons of their textbooks.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 and it came into effect on March 25. The schools and colleges continue to remain closed amid the pandemic.

