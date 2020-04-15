Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre issues guidelines on lockdown 2.0, allows movement allowed during emergency

In a major relief for people, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday (April 15) allowed the movement of people facing an emergency during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown 2.0 which comes into effect from April 15 and will remain in place till May 3.

The MHA issued detailed guidelines on lockdown 2.0 on Wednesday, just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced an extension of the nationwide shutdown till May 5 to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.

As per the latest guidelines, the emergency situation can be medical, veterinary care and for procuring essential commodities. The MHA, however, stressed that people will only be allowed to move in case of emergency when they strictly follow social distancing.

“One passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat, in case of four-wheelers. In case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted,” the government said in its guidelines.

The guidelines also stated that all personnel travelling to place of work and back in the exempted categories will also be allowed to move as per the instructions of the local authority.

The Centre has also come out with a list of economic activities that will be permitted after April 20, 2020 in certain areas keeping in view the interests of farmers and daily wager earners.

The MHA guidelines stated that construction activities in the rural areas will be allowed during the lockdown and construction activities in municipal (urban) areas will only be allowed if workers are staying on-site. The guidelines also stated that good processing, manufacturing units, and industries will be allowed in rural areas amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The MHA guidelines also stated that all educational institutions, coaching centers, domestic and international air travel as well as train services will remain suspended till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus. All inter-state and district restrictions on the movement of people, including metro, bus services will continue till May 3.