हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre planning to increase work hours for its employees? PIB's fact check

The outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 and the nationwide lockwide announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly virus have proved to be a fertile breeding ground for different types of fake news and misinformation.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Centre planning to increase work hours for its employees? PIB&#039;s fact check

The outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 and the nationwide lockwide announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of deadly virus have proved to be a fertile breeding ground for different types of fake news and misinformation.

One such fake news which is viral these days claims that the Central government has increased the office work hours for its employees to 10 hours daily and they will have to work from 9 am till 7 pm in office.

But there is no truth in this claim and state-run Prasar Bharati News Services on Saturday (May 2) clarified that the widely circulating message on WhatsApp and other social media platform is fake and fradulent. The government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, stressed that he central government has not made any such decision and also such proposal is not even under consideration.

Few days ago, a report had claimed that the Government was planning to cut allowances like LTA, leave encashment, medical etc of central government employees. The Centre had denied having any such plan. “There is no proposal for any cut in various allowances including LTC, leave encashment during LTC or Leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement, as admissible under the existing orders, has either been considered or under contemplation at present. These payments will be continued to be paid as per existing norms,” the Finance Ministry had said

It may be recalled that the PIB has set up a dedicated unit in order to check the spread of fake news on social media during the coronavirus crisis, ‘PIBFactCheck’ team continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts review of its contents to bust fake news. 

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCentral government work hoursPIB central government work hours
Next
Story

Migrants resort to stone pelting at police in Gujarat's Dahod
Corona Meter
  • 37776Confirmed
  • 10018Discharged
  • 1223Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M59S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, May 02, 2020