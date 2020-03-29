Coronavirus COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave for their villages

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (March 29) appealed to migrant workers who are leaving Delhi for their native villages due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stay in Delhi.

In his appeal posted on Twitter, CM Kejriwal has assured the migrant workers that his government will arrange food and shelter for all of them and requested them to stay where they are and not head back to their villages because it could lead to transmission of the coronavirus COVID-19 to villages in various parts of the country.

On Saturday (March 28) too, CM Kejriwal had urged the migrants to stay back in the city during the 21-day lockdown, adding that his government is serving lunch and dinner to over four lakh people at different places in Delhi.

"Night shelters, with food and water facility, have been set up in the city's border areas to accommodate the migrant workers who are leaving for their home states on foot. But they are concerned as they believe the lockdown period will be long," he had said.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus COVID-19 in India jumped to 25 on Sunday (March 29), according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 979 on Sunday. This includes 86 recovered/discharged and 25 deaths.

In a related development, India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday (March 28) reiterated that there is no community transmission of COVID-19 in India so far but the ICMR said that around 10 per cent of those who have been tested positive so far due to severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) have been found positive for the deadly virus.