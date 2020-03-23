Coronavirus COVID-19: Four persons booked in separate cases for violating home quarantine norms in Odisha

Cuttack: The Odisha police has registered three cases in separate incidents of violating home quarantine norms and indulging in risky behaviour in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. In one incident, the police registered a criminal case under Puri Ghat police station in Cuttack against an individual who is retired from the US for violating home quarantine norms and indulging in risky behaviour.

After the return from the US, this person had registered for home quarantine, as per the government`s norms. The person was not following the advice and was indulging in risky behaviour. After getting intimation from the health department, the police conducted verification and found that the person was moving in market places.

After that, the case has been registered under the sections 188/269/270/271 of IPC and the person has been shifted to institutional quarantine.

In the second incident, a person, who has returned recently from Uzbekistan, has been found to be violating COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Based on the report of empowered authority, and preliminary enquiry by the police, finding a prima facie case, Dhanupali Police has registered a case against the defaulter under section 188/271 IPC, on Sunday at Dhanupali police station in Sambalpur.

In the third case, a case has been registered against a couple in Bhubaneswar for violating home quarantine norms after returning from abroad, they have been shifted to a quarantine centre in government hospital in Bhubaneswar.