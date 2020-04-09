Coronavirus COVID-19: India to give green signal to Spain's order for anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine

New Delhi: India will be given a green signal to the anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), order place by Spain as a measure to contain coronavirus COVID-19. Spain had placed orders for hydroxychloroquine, which is being called a gamechanger drug for the deadly COVID-19, more than two months ago.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had a telephonic conversation with Spanish FM Arancha Gonzalez. A tweet on the talks by EAM said, "We agreed that effective COVID response requires global cooperation" and 'India has responded positively to the urgent pharmaceutical requirement of Spain."

While official notification is still to be given by the Indian side, it has looked at the Spanish order positively.

India has announced that it will give licenced HCQ to countries which are worst impacted by the COVID-19. The focus will also be on the neighbourhood and fulfilling prior contractual obligations for there is enough supply.

Spain has around 1,50,000 cases of COVID-19with around 14,000 deaths and is one of the worst impacted countries of not only Europe but around the world.

India has got a request from about 30 countries for hydroxychloroquine--from the US, Brazil to countries in Europe, Gulf and ASEAN. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E Biegun regarding COVID-19 cooperation.

Sources said, "Both sides discussed ways to further enhance their cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic & medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information."

US has also ordered HCQ from India. The matter was discussed between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during their talks on April 4.