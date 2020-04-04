Coronavirus COVID-19: Indian Railways plans to resume services after lockdown, starts accepting bookings for journeys after April 15

Indian Railways is preparing to begin train operations from April 15, 2020, after the 21-days lockdown ends, said sources. As per PTI reports, Indian Railways has started preparations for resuming services post the 21-day suspension after nationwide-lockdown was announced.

As per the information railways running staff, guards, TTE, safety personnel, and other officials have been asked to be ready to resume services after the coronavirus lockdown ends. However, the railway operation can begin only after the national transporter receives a notification from the government.

On April 3, the railway has already started taking bookings of trains after April 15. However, the chances of trains to resume entirely is still doubtful. The trains which are likely to start functioning after April 15 include Duronto, Shatabdi and Rajdhani trains. With these, 80 percent of the trains are expected to resume operations come in the next 11 days, the report said.

The railway services were stopped from March 22 even before the announcement of lockdown in order to prevent crowding and maintain social distancing.

The PTI report further also informed that the government has formed a group of ministers to look into the issue and make proper restoration plans. All 17 railway zones have been asked to prepare for running their respective services.

In the wake of rising cases due to coronavirus, the government has asked Indian Railways to follow all the protocols that are required at the time of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the report said that senior officers did not admit to any new orders that were given to Indian Railways.

Indian railways are also working to modify 20,000 coaches into quarantine and isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities being created in the country. In this connection, consultations were held with armed forces medical services, medical department of various zonal railways, and Ayushman Bharat, Ministry of Health, and Centre. Five zonal railways have already prepared prototypes for the quarantine and isolation coaches. The modified 20,000 coaches can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds for isolation needs.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country all modes of transport including railway and airways were stopped. Movement of only essential vehicles is allowed during the period.