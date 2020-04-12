coronavirus COVID-19 infection spreads to 80 districts in just four days, total cases at 8,447

New Delhi: As the number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases have increased to 8,447 while the death toll is at 273 it has been reported that COVID-19 has spread to at least 364 districts in the country. While in just four days the coronavirius infection has spread to 80 new districts.

As of April 6, 284 districts of the country had reported cases of coronavirus. While on April 2, 211 districts in the country had COVID-19 infections.

On March 29, coronavirus infections were found in 160 districts. On March 22, only 75 districts in the country had cases of coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, as many as 909 fresh cases and at least 34 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday (April 12).

The Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Luv Agarwal, in a press conference in New Delhi said that on March 29 the country had 979 positive cases which has reached to 8,447. A total of 764 patients have been discharged so far, out of which 74 recovered in the past 24 hours.

The health ministry also pointed out that resurgence of COVID-19 cases in China, Japan and Korea is a matter of concern.