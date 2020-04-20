Coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown 2.0 relaxations: Here's what’s allowed, what’s not from April 20

A number of restrictions on economic activities and services imposed after the extension of nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi till May 3 will be relaxed from Monday (April 20) in areas except the coronavirus COVID-19 containment zones in order to restart the economy in phased manner.

Earlier, detailed guidelines were issued by Union Ministry of Home Affairs for phase-2 of the lockdown but some states, including Delhi, have announced to not relax the lockdown till the situation comes under controil.

Here's what will be allowed and prohibited from Monday onwards:

WHAT IS PROHIBITED

- All domestic and international air travel for passengers

- All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes.

- Buses for public transport.

- Metro rail services.

- Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals except for medical reasons or for activities permitted under these guidelines.

- All educational, training, coaching institutions to remain closed.

- All industrial and commercial activities other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines.

- Hospitality services other than those specifically permitted under these guidelines.

- Taxis, auto rickshaws and cycle rickshaws and services of cab aggregators.

- All cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

- All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings.

- All religious places/places of worship to remain closed for public. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

- In case of funerals, congregation of more than twenty persons will not be permitted.

WHAT WILL BE ALLOWED

- All health services and the social sector to remain functional

- Chemists, pharmacies, veterinary hospitals to remain open.

- Manufacturing units of drugs, medical equipment, construction of media infrastructure to be allowed.

- Farming operations, including procurement of agricultural products, agriculture marketing through notified Mandis and direct and decentralized marketing, manufacture, distribution and retail of fertilizers, pesticides and seeds;

- Activities of marine and inland fisheries

- Animal husbandry activities, including the supply chain of milk, milk products, poultry and live-stock farming.

- Tea, coffee and rubber plantations will remain functional.

- Industries operating in rural areas, including food processing industries; construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and industrial projects in rural areas

- Works under MNREGA, with priority to irrigation and water conservation works; and operation of rural Common Service Centres (CSCs) have all been allowed.

- Operation of the fishing, aquaculture industry. Movement of fish products now allowed.

- Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations, with maximum of 50 per cent worker.

- Collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products.

- Operation of animal husbandry farm.

- Operation of animal shelter homes

- RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies will also remain functional

- SEBI, and capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India

- IRDAI and Insurance companies

- Operation of homes for children, mentally disabled, senior citizens, destitutes

- Operation of Anganwadis, observation homes. Disbursement of social security measures

- MNREGA works are allowed with strict implementation of social distancing and face mask

- Petrol pumps, LPG, Petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets

- Generation, transmission and distribution of power at Central and State/UT levels

- Postal services, including post offices

- Operations at municipal, local body levels

- Telecommunications and internet

- Transportation of goods will be permitted without any distinction of essential or non essential.

- Operation of railways, airports, seaports for transport of good and cargo movement

- Operation of land ports for transport of essential services

- Movement of all trucks with two drivers and one helper

- All facilities in supply chain of essential goods.

- Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. No restriction on timing.

- Print and electronic media.

- E-commerce operations for essential items, couriers services are allowed

- Cold storage and warehousing services.

- Data and call centers for Government activities only.

- Hotels, home stays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

- Services provided by self-employed persons like electrician, plumber, repairmen, carpenters and motor mechanics.

- Establishments engaged in production of coal, mine, mineral, packaging material, jute, brick kilns will be allowed

- Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control will be allowed in SEZs, EoUs, industrial estates and industrial townships after implementation of SOP for social distancing.

- Manufacture of IT hardware and of essential goods and packaging can resume.

- Construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings and all kinds of industrial projects

- Construction of renewable energy products

- Defence, Central Armed Police Forces, Health and Family Welfare, Disaster management and Early Warning Agencies

- Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services

- All other departments of State/UT to work with restricted staff

- Private vehicles for emergency services, including medical and veterinary care, and for procuring essential commodities. In such cases, one passenger besides the private vehicle driver can be permitted in the backseat in case of four-wheelers. In case of two-wheelers, only the driver of the vehicle is to be permitted.

- All personnel travelling to place of work and back in the exempted categories