
Coronavirus COVID-19: Maharashtra government tells landlords to postpone rent collection by 3 months

With people losing jobs and businesses bearing the brunt due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India, Maharashtra State Housing Department on Friday (April 17) issued instructions to landlords to postpone rent collection by at least three months. 

Coronavirus COVID-19: Maharashtra government tells landlords to postpone rent collection by 3 months
PTI photo

With people losing jobs and businesses bearing the brunt due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in India, Maharashtra State Housing Department on Friday (April 17) issued instructions to landlords to postpone rent collection by at least three months. 

The Chief Minister's Office said that during this period, the landlords should not evict any tenant from the rented house due to non-payment of rent. The advisory was issued by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

"The State Housing Department has issued instructions to landlords/ house owners to postpone rent collection by at least three months. During this period, no tenant should be evicted from the rented house due to non-payment of rent," said the government in a tweet from the official handle of the chief minister.

Maharashtra is the worst hit state due to coronavirus in the country with over 3,200 cases so far. Of this, over 2,000 cases have been reported from Mumbai alone. The COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra is touching the 200-mark.

Notably, the nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country.

