Coronavirus COVID-19: MHA suspends 2 Delhi government officers, issues show-cause notice to 2 others over lapses during 21-day lockdown

Two senior Delhi government officers were suspended by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday (March 29) for dereliction of duty during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. The MHA also issued show-cause notice to two other se ior officers for lapses during lockdown.

The MHA said in a statement that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Transport Department and the Principal Secretary of Finance, GNCTD & Divisional Commissioner were suspended with immediate effect, while show-cause notice has been issued to Additional Chief Secretary of the Home and Land Buildings Departments and SDM Seelampur for "failing to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown.

"It has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that the following officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Management Act 2005 regarding containment of the spread of Covid-19, have prima facie failed to do so," the MHA said.

"These officers have failed to ensure public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat Covid-19. Due to the serious lapse in performance of their duties, the competent authority has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the following officers," added the MHA statement.

On Sunday (March 29), the Union Health Ministry said that the total number of coornavirus cases in India has climbed to 1024, including 48 foreigners, and the death toll at 27. The Joint secretary of Health Luv Agarwal confirmed that in the past 24 hours as many as 106 coronavirus cases have been reported with six deaths.

Maharashtra and Kerala continue to remain the worst affected states with 203 and 202 cases of infections, respectively. Also, the most number of deaths has been reported from Maharashtra. While in the national capital, 23 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded on Sunday which is the biggest jump in a day. The total number of cases rose to 72 with two deaths.