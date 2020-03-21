Coronavirus COVID-19: No entry of outsiders till April 2 in Ayodhya, District administration issues advisory

New Delhi: Ayodhya District administration on Saturday (March 21, 2020) issued an advisory amid COVID-19 outbreak stating that the outsiders will be prohibited in Ayodhya till April 2, 2020. The step has been taken in order to control the public gathering in the Ram Navami festivals starting from March 25. The Ram Janmotsav is on April 2.

The administration also said that the booking at hotels, dharamshalas, lodges in Ayodhya district have been restricted till April 2, 2020.

The devotees and visitors coming from outside will be returned from the Ayodhya district border itself.

The administration also restricted the crowd gathering at all temple shrines in Ayodhya district to prevent infection of coronavirus.

There has also been a ban on the group bathing in Saryu river till April 2.

The Union Health Ministry released a statement on Saturday evening that said the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country has touched 283.