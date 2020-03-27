Coronavirus COVID-19: No Friday gathering at mosques, says AIMPLB; Asaduddin Owaisi urges Muslims to offer prayers at home

NEW DELHI: Amid the current coronavirus crisis in India and across the globe, several Muslim bodies, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, have made an appeal to Muslims to avoid gatherings at mosques for Friday prayers. In a tweet, the board asked Muslims to offer Zuhur prayers at home instead of offering Friday prayers at mosques in the view of coronavirus outbreak.

The call has got a strong backing from AIMIM leader and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who also urged Muslims to offer Zuhur prayer at home and avoid going to mosques to ensure social distancing in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Taking to his social media handle, Owaisi applealed to people and said that social distancing is the only way we can fight the emergency situation.

He said, "My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing and preventing larger gatherings."

Also, the Grand Mufti of Kahsmir announced that no prayers will be held on Friday. "Kashmir is moving towards disaster and no shrines and mosques in Kashmir should have Friday prayers," Kashmir's Grand Mufti Naseerul Islam said on Thursday.

“My appeal to include Imams and Khatibs and people from all mosques and shrines across Kashmir is to not hold Friday prayers. This is for our protection and Islam allows it," he said.

He also said that there should be no violation of the instructions issued by him. As far as offering namaz five times in the coming days, Mufti said that only three people from the mosque would attend, and they should offer namaz five times in the mosques, the rest should offer namaz at home.

Even in Amroha, Maulana Dr Sayyid Mohammed Syadat Naqvi Sahab announced that Namaz Zuma will not be recited at Shia Jama Masjid in Amroha on Friday March 27, 2020 in the wake of the corona virus epidemic spreading across India.

In India, as many as 18 people have reportedly died due to coronavirus and around 724 positive cases have been registered.