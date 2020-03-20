Coronavirus outbreak: 206 positive cases in India so far, social distancing primary to fight pandemic, says Health Ministry

A total of 206 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus has been confirmed in India so far, confirmed the Union Health Ministry on Friday. Addressing a press briefing in the national capital, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Luv Agarwal added that the virus is highly infectious and social distancing is primary to fight the COVID-19.

"Social distancing primary to fight COVID-19. Novel coronavirus highly infectious; 160 countries including developed nations affected," he said.

He added, "206 positive coronavirus cases so far in India; over 6,700 contacts being monitored. There has been a total of four deaths, all above 64 years of age, who had co-morbidity due to which they were vulnerable."

The public has also been encouraged to use toll-free number 1075 for any query. "I request everyone in the society to use our toll-free number 1075, seek information and steer clear of all kinds of misinformation. We are working on a preventive approach," added Agarwal.

"The prime minister has called for Janta curfew. One day's cooperation will help break the chain of transmission," Aggarwal said.

Central teams have been sent to states for hand-holding them in strengthening their capacities in tackling coronavirus, he said. He also said that there was no shortage of essential commodities to fight coronavirus.

Aggarwal said the Italian man who died in Jaipur on Friday will not be counted among those dead in India due to coronavirus and maintained that the death toll in the country is four.