Coronavirus COVID-19 patient treated with plasma therapy in Mumbai dies

Mumbai: A coronavirus COVID-19 patient in Mumbai who was being administered with plasma therapy died at Lilavati Hospital in the city. He was the first patient in Maharashtra to been given the plasma therapy. He died on Wednesday April 29.

According to hospital sources, the 53-year-old patient was admitted in very bad condition, he had been on ventilator for the past several days and was given plasma therapy four days ago.

A dose of 200 ml of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient was given to him. The plasma therapy was given to him after all other treatment did not yield any result.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that after the approval from ICMR, plasma therapy is being used for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Though, plasma therapy used on some coronavirus patients in Delhi showed encouraging results it is only being used experimentally as there is no medical remedy available for cornavirus treatment.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday (April 27) clarified that plasma therapy is at an experimental stage only right now and has not been approved for the treatment of coronavirus COVID-19 so far.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in the country reached 35,043 with 1,147 deaths, atleast 73 deaths and 1993 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said in its latest update on Friday morning.