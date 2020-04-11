हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases rise to 50 in Odisha

Out of 50 positive cases, one died, 12 have cured and the rest 37 are active cases in the state, said the state health department.

Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases rise to 50 in Odisha
PTI photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported two new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50, said the Health department on Saturday (April 11).

Out of 298 samples tested on Friday, 296 came out negative and two were found to be positive, said the Health department.

So far, the state government has conducted 3547 tests and 3497 were found negative.

Out of 50 positive cases, one died, 12 have cured and the rest 37 are active cases in the state, said the department.

On Friday, 10 patients recovered and tested negative of COVID-19 in Odisha. Out of the 10 patients, five are of Bhubaneswar, two of Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri.

"Very happy to share that another 10 COVID patients have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. 5 are of Bhubaneswar, two of Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri. Congratulations to the doctors and others who treated them," tweeted the Health department.

Tags:
OdishaCoronavirusCOVID-19BhubaneswarNaveen Patnaik
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi, CMs wear mask during meeting on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown extension
Corona Meter
  • 7447Confirmed
  • 643Discharged
  • 239Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M55S

Total number of COVID-19 cases rise to 7,447 in India