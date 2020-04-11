Coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases rise to 50 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported two new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50, said the Health department on Saturday (April 11).

Out of 298 samples tested on Friday, 296 came out negative and two were found to be positive, said the Health department.

So far, the state government has conducted 3547 tests and 3497 were found negative.

Out of 50 positive cases, one died, 12 have cured and the rest 37 are active cases in the state, said the department.

On Friday, 10 patients recovered and tested negative of COVID-19 in Odisha. Out of the 10 patients, five are of Bhubaneswar, two of Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri.

"Very happy to share that another 10 COVID patients have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. 5 are of Bhubaneswar, two of Bhadrak and one each of Cuttack, Jajpur and Puri. Congratulations to the doctors and others who treated them," tweeted the Health department.