Coronavirus COVID-19 positive woman delivers healthy boy at AIIMS in Delhi

New Delhi: In a first of its kind event in the country, a COVID-19 infected woman on Friday (April 3, 2020) delivered a baby boy at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Earlier, the woman's husband, a doctor in the Physiology Department in AIIMS was tested positive who was working as the front-line fighter.

Later, his wife was also reported to be coronavirus positive.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already clarified that women with COVID-19 can breastfeed newborns.

In a Q & A, WHO said, "Yes. women with COVID-19 can breastfeed if they wish to do so. They should, practice respiratory hygiene during feeding, wear a mask where available; wash hands before and after touching the baby and routinely clean and disinfect surfaces they have touched."

The WHO when asked "Can I touch and hold my newborn baby if I have COVID-19?" answered, "Yes. Close contact and early, exclusive breastfeeding helps a baby to thrive."

They also added, "You should be supported to; Breastfeed safely, with good respiratory hygiene; hold your newborn skin-to-skin and share a room with your baby."

"You should wash your hands before and after touching your baby, and keep all surfaces clean," opined WHO.

As of 6 PM IST, the national capital has seen 445 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 6 deaths, whereas the whole country has witnessed 3,072 positive cases with 75 people succumbing to the deadly virus.