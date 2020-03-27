हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Coronavirus COVID-19 situation in Iran remains precarious, India asks citizens to stay put

India has asked its citizens to stay put in Iran wherever they are as the situation remains precarious in the west Asian country. Iran along with Spain and Italy remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China.

Coronavirus COVID-19 situation in Iran remains precarious, India asks citizens to stay put
Reuters photo

New Delhi: India has asked its citizens to stay put in Iran wherever they are as the situation remains precarious in the west Asian country. Iran along with Spain and Italy remains the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, which began in China.

Sources told WION, while the Indian mission is in touch with Indians in Iran since sampling facility is not present in Tehran, swab samples cant be collected to check if they are COVID-19 positive. The samples for COVID-19 will be tested by ICMR in India, and only those Indians who test negative will get to board the specially arranged flights to India. 

A number of Indians stranded in Kish island are affected by the virus but the situation in Tehran is far worse. While Indian government believes that keeping them at a specific location is not a solution but circumstances are completely adverse on the ground.  

As many as 219 Indian students in Iran, primarily from Tehran and Shiraz, have already returned to India. India plans to evacuate another batch of more than 200 Indians on March 28. 

So far, New Delhi has evacuated more than 1700 of its citizens from China, Japan, Iran and Italy since the coronavirus pandemic began. This includes 48 foreign citizens too.

Tags:
Coronavirusindians in iranCOVID-19Coronavirus India
Next
Story

COVID-19: India records 17 deaths, total cases rise to 694 as lockdown enters third day

Must Watch

PT10M40S

DNA: Worried about ‘Corona Crisis’, know all the answers here