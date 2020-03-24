Coronavirus COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi, seeks welfare plan for unorganised sector workers

NEW DELHI: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) urging him to address the concerns of unorganised sector workers in view of lockdown and stringent preventive measures being taken by the Centre and state governments to contain the Coronavirus epidemic.

In her letter, Sonia Gandhi had demanded the launch of a welfare plan for the unorganised sector, especially construction workers, in wake of lockdown forced by the spread of the coronavirus.

Seeking immediate relief in the form of emergency wages in a letter addressed to PM, she said that lakhs of migrant workers in major cities across the country have left for their hometowns and villages fearing a prolonged economic downturn while many workers are stranded in cities and are deprived of their livelihoods due to the stringent lockdown measures.

Sonia said several countries around the world including Canada have announced wage subsidy measures as part of its Covid-19 Economic Response Plan and New Delhi should also consider rolling out relief measures for migrant construction workers.

“Considering the extraordinary situation, I request you to consider advising the state building and other construction welfare boards to roll out emergency wage support for the construction workers who are in distress,” she said.

The Congress interim chief also wrote to party`s Chief Ministers urging them to take measures to ensure welfare of those working in the unorganised sector since many of them had lost jobs due to cornavirus scare.

In her letter to the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Puducherry, the Congress leader said that immediate steps should be taken regarding the welfare of the construction workers facing hardships due to the spread of the virus.

"At this juncture it is critical that such workers are given benefit which they are entitled to under various statutory provisions," Sonia wrote in the letter to Congress Chief Ministers. She directed the CMs to keep her informed about the work done by them.

Earlier on Saturday, Sonia had expressed concern over the government’s response to coronavirus and demanded a relief package for the poor, farmers, small businesses and middle class. She had also demanded expansion of COVID-19 testing to include people under surveillance and symptomatic cases.

According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases. This includes 10 deaths even as the government races against time to check the spread of the deadly virus. Almost the entire country has now been placed under a lockdown. Road, rail and air traffic has been suspended till March 31. The Centre has asked states to take strict action against the violators.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. “Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” he tweeted. He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.