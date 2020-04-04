Coronavirus COVID-19 spread: HRD Minister emphasises on continuing students' education digitally

Amid coronavirus COVID-19 spread, Union Human Resource Development Minister (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Saturday emphasized on continuing the education of students through digital means like SWAYAM during his interaction through video conference with Vice Chancellors of Central Universities.

He also informed that to promote online education and give suggestions regarding online examination a committee under the chairmanship of Professor Nageshwar Rao, VC, IGNOU has been constituted.

During the discussion, all the universities assured that in the hour of crisis, they are prepared to meet the challenges. Proper care is being taken for the food and mental health of the students who continue to reside in the universities. Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim university informed that they have created a facility of 40-bed isolation rooms. Most of the universities continue to run courses digitally so that academic session is not delayed.

Several points were discussed also discussed the meeting-- 1) Measures to be taken regarding the health of students residing in hostels and academic and non-academic staff of the university; 2) Proper adherence to social distancing and isolation instructions in the university; 3) Provision for testing of suspected cases of COVID-19 in the University; 4) Arrangements made to continue the education of students; 5) Management to deal with mental health challenges of students; 6) Resolve the salary-related problems of all employees (permanent, temporary and daily wage earners); 7. Initiatives related to COVID-19 to be informed through social media and 8) Research related to COVID-19 may be carried out.

The HRD Minister also directed all the Vice Chancellors to motivate their faculty and students to use SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA in mission mode and also through other online digital mediums to continue the academic program. The decision to form an Academic Calendar Committee under the leadership of UGC Chairman was also taken by the Minister. The committee will suggest measures to deal with the issue of delay in the academic session.

To ensure the mental well-being of the students, the Union Minister announced the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of a Joint Secretary of the Ministry. The committee will take care of the mental well being of the students of the school as well as of colleges and universities.

Union Minister directed the Vice Chancellors of Aligarh Muslim University and BHU that there should be no shortage of any kind in the hospitals run by them. Some universities have stated that they have done some research to fight COVID-19 which will reach the people after approval by authorized agencies. The Union Human Resource Development Minister requested that such research be carried out at a fast pace. He assured all assistance to such research.

The Vice-Chancellors of all universities told that salary allowance is being given on time for permanent, temporary and daily wage earners and at this time a provision has been made to pay salaries even on the days of their absence.

The Union Minister requested all the Vice Chancellors to contribute to the PM CARES Fund. At the same time, on the call of the Prime Minister, on April 5 at 9 pm they should switch off the lights of the houses for 9 minutes and to light a lamp, candle or mobile flashlight to express solidarity.

Finally, the Union Minister instructed all the Vice Chancellors to take steps on the following points-- (i) Efforts to increase Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) through online education; (ii) Reading - Efforts to raise the level of reading quality and standards; (iii) Appropriate measures to maintain discipline in university campus; (iv) Reasonable strategy to develop Central Universities into centres of knowledge and excellence and (v) Advance planning of academic calendar should be done for the smooth functioning after the restoration of normalcy.