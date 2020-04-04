Coronavirus COVID-19: Thousands in Srinagar return home after completing 14-day quarantine period

Srinagar: Around 500 people who had returned to Jammu and Kashmir due to the cornovirus COVID-19 pandemic and were taken to quarantine centres as soon as they landed, were relased on Friday (April 3).

These people were taken directly from the airport to Quarantine Centers set up at dozens of hotels in Srinagar and after they finished they quarantine period they are now being sent home.

A student, Sabha Javid Shah said, "We are all happy that we are going to meet our family members after being alone here for a long time." She said that the process of quarantine is very important because if it is not done then we can endanger our family members as well as other people of society.

Sabah came from Bangladesh with around 60 other students who were pursuing their MBBS there.

Other students also appeared to be happy with the facilities provided during quarantine period. They said they were completely satisfied with whatever facility was given here and hoped things in Kashmir will be all right soon.

Around 13 nodal officers have been deployed here for as many hotels whose responsibility is to ensure that the people kept in quarantine get all the facilities they need along with good food and water. And under the guidelines of WHO, the quarantine period lasts for 14-days. The administration had requested that whoever has come from abroad should come forward themselves for quarantine.

District Commissioner of Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said that in the last three days, many people have been sent to their homes and on Friday around 489 people were being sent home after their quarantine time was over.

He said that in the next 2-3 days they will releasing about 900 people from the quarantine centres. During quarantine, everyone was screened for coronavirus and in a matter of relief none of them have been found infected so far. Shahid said that all these doctors are being sent to their homes by giving certificates, and along with that they are being told all the things which they have to follow even after going home.

According to Shahid, "We are at a very critical stage in Kashmir at this time and the next 10 days will determine where we stand. During this time, we need to be more vigilant."

Earlier, 79 people were released on Tuesday, 226 on Wednesday, 324 people on Thursday and were sent home after the quarantine time expired. He is currently advised to remain in Isolation at home as well.