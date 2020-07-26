Here's what Unlock 3 could look like: Schools, Metro may remain shut; gyms, cinemas likely to reopen

New Delhi: As Unlock 2 comes to an end on July 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs is preparing the guidelines for the next phase; Unlock 3. It is expected that the Home Ministry will release the latest guidelines before August 1.

It is expected that in the next phase of unlocking, schools and colleges will remain shut. There are less chances for the metro services to reopen in the country. While cinema halls, theatres and gyms are likely to reopen with a strict social distancing protocol in place.

There chances of schools, colleges and universities reopening are very slim even though all the state and central boards are releasing the results of class 10 and class 12.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has started consultation with all states in this regard. Earlier the HRD ministry said that it was seeking feedback from parents on the issue as well. As per latest reports, parents are not in favour of reopening of schools at this time.

Though in cases of gymnasiums, the Home Ministry might allow them to reopen in the third phase of unlock, as has been the continuous demand from gym owners.

As per Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it has sent a proposal to the Home Ministry recommending the reopening of cinema halls across the country. There has been constant demand from theatre owners to reopen the cinema halls with 50 per cent seating capacity.

All the cinema halls across the country have been closed since March 24 when the central government imposed nationwide lockdown in an effort to stamp the spread of coronavirus pathogen.

Once the Home Ministry issues guidelines before August 1, all state governments will come forward with their respective set of guidelines on what to open and what not to open. The Home Ministry is also likely to put restrictions on certain services across the country until further orders.

Meanwhile, India recorded a total of 13 lakh 85 thousand 522 cases of corona on Sunday.