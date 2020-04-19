हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
coronavirus lockdown

Coronavirus COVID-19: Women facing domestic violence can call on 100, 2 other helpline numbers in Maharashtra

These private-operated numbers are 1800120820050 and 18001024040, said CM Uddhav Thackeray in a video message.

Coronavirus COVID-19: Women facing domestic violence can call on 100, 2 other helpline numbers in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked women facing domestic violence to approach police on the number 100 or on two helplines being run by private players for complaints and counseling.

These private-operated numbers are 1800120820050 and 18001024040, the CM said.

In a video message, Thackeray said, "It is not the culture of Maharashtra to mistreat women. I will not tolerate it. Any woman facing such injustice should dial 100, and police will come to help you."

"There are two more helplines, 1800120820050 and 18001024040, where complaints can be raised and counsellors will be available," he informed.

 

Tags:
coronavirus lockdowndomestic violenceMaharashtradomestic violence during lockdown
Next
Story

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeals to UP govt to make plan to bring back migrant workers
Corona Meter
  • 15712Confirmed
  • 2231Discharged
  • 507Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M25S

Arundhati Roy's inflammatory statement: Government is taking advantage of Corona epidemic against Muslims