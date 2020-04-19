Coronavirus COVID-19: Women facing domestic violence can call on 100, 2 other helpline numbers in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked women facing domestic violence to approach police on the number 100 or on two helplines being run by private players for complaints and counseling.

These private-operated numbers are 1800120820050 and 18001024040, the CM said.

In a video message, Thackeray said, "It is not the culture of Maharashtra to mistreat women. I will not tolerate it. Any woman facing such injustice should dial 100, and police will come to help you."

"There are two more helplines, 1800120820050 and 18001024040, where complaints can be raised and counsellors will be available," he informed.