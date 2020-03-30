Coronavirus COVID19: FIR registered against a private company in Noida for hiding employees travel history

Noida: An FIR has been filed against a Noida based company named 'Cease fire' for hiding travel history of employees who had recently returned from foreign visit. Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, Anurag Bhargava registered the FIR against the company on Sunday (March 30,2020) under the Pandemic Act 1897.

It is alleged that the employees of this company had returned from abroad and are responsible for spreading coronavirus infection in Noida. The company didn't make any necessary arrangements to check the employess and prevent the spread of coronavirus. The employees of the company were also not home quarantined after their return from foreign trip and they continued visiting the workplace.

After the registration of FIR, the police is preparing to take action against the company. The complaint has been sent in writing to SHO of Thana Expressway.

The accussed private company makes fire extinguishing equipment in Noida. As per information some employees of the company are residents of 'Paras Tierra Society' of Noida, due to which 4 more people of the society got the corona infection. The society was sealed after the cases were reported.

Earlier, Gautam Buddh Nagar CMO Anurag Bhargav had stated that 13 people from the company had tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 31 cases have been found positive in Gautam Budh Nagar till date out of which 17 people became coronavirus positive due to the negligence of 'Cease Fire' company.

Uttar Pradesh has so far 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at 9 am on Monday. The total cases of coronavirus in India has gone up to 1024.