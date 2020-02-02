Coronavirus death toll in China at 304, Indians evacuated from Wuhan under observation

New Delhi: While the Indian government is scrambling to evacuate its citizens from Coronavirus-infected China, the number of deaths due to the outbreak has crossed 300. Authorities in Hubei province reported 45 new fatalities on Sunday.

The Indian government in a statement informed that as on Saturday (February 1), a total of 326 flights with 52,332 people have been screened. Of these 97 symptomatic travellers were referred to isolation facilities. So far the only positive case has been found is in Kerala and the patient is in stable condition and under observation. As many as 324 Indians returned from Wuhan on Saturday and are being effectively monitored. Of them, 104 are housed at ITBP Chawla Camp and 220 are in Manesar.

On Saturday, the US reported eight cases of coronavirus, with positive cases having reported from Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries.

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis after which several countries have sped up the evacuation process of its citizens from China.

Live TV

The outbreak has taken a toll on the international sporting calendar too, the Lingshui China Masters badminton tournament which is a part of the qualifying process for the Tokyo Olympics was postponed. The organisers made the call after a number of players withdrew. The tournament was scheduled to take place from February 25 to March 1 in Hainan.

It is believed that the virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world. The confirmed cases of coronavirus in China have now surged past 14,000. Health authorities across the globe are taking action to prevent an epidemic as the virus continues to spread.