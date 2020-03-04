Coronavirus fear in India, ban on social media sites lifted in J&K and more; Here are the top news of March 4

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 4, 2020.

1. Usage of social media sites restored in Jammu and Kashmir on 2G network

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday (March 4) lifted restrictions from the usage of social networking sites across the Union Territory, almost seven months after the Centre abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019. Read more

2. Rahul Gandhi visits riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi, says India’s image has taken a hit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) visited the areas hit by recent riots in northeast Delhi and interacted with the kin of the victims there. He was part of a Congress party delegation, including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, which visted the violence-hit northeast Delhi during which they met the affected families. Read more

3. CBSE writes to Delhi Police, seeks action against those spreading rumours about paper leak

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written a letter to the Delhi Police urging it to take stern action against persons involved in circulating fake news about the ongoing board exam paper leaks on social media platforms. Read more

4. Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail seeks new hanging date from Delhi court after President rejects Pawan's mercy plea

Hours after President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of Pawan Gupta, one of the four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape case, Tihar jail authorities on Wednesday (March 4) moved Patiala House Court seeking a fresh date for the hanging of the four convicts on the death row in this case. Read more

5. ISRO postpones launch of Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 due to technical reasons

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday (March 4, 2020) postponed the launch of Geo Imaging Satellite GISAT-1 onboard GSLV-F10, which was earlier planned for (Thursday) March 5, due to technical reasons. Read more

6. Samples of 6 Noida people taken for suspected coronavirus test negative

In a big relief, six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus. Read more

7. Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, leads Saurashtra to final

Continuing his purple patch in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season, former India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat broke a 21-year-old Ranji record and came up with a match-winning spell to help Saurashtra beat Gujarat in the semi-final on Wednesday (March 4). Read more

8. ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Players to watch out for in India vs England semi-final on March 5

India are set to clash with England in the first semi-finals of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday (March 5). In previous ICC tournaments, England have a clean record against India, registering win in both 2017 50-over final and the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final - but this Indian side will not be easy to beat as the players are in superb form and India is the only side to win all their group matches. Read more

9. On Sridevi's second death anniversary prayer meet in Chennai, daughter Janhvi Kapoor shares inside pics

The late legendary first female superstar of Indian cinema, Sridevi, 54, breathed her last on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai. She had gone there to attend a family wedding. Marking her second death anniversary, a prayer meet was held in Chennai which was attended by husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Janhvi, family and friends. Read more

10. Remo D'Souza goes bald, visits Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirupati - Pic proof

Ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza surprised his fans on social media by posting a picture from the famous Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh. The picture piqued curiosity amongts fans as he went bald and bowed before the Lord, with his face not visible. Read more