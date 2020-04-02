Coronavirus: Here's how to take care of your kids' mental health during lockdown over COVID-19

NEW DELHI: The ongoing 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic has altered everybody's lifestyle, including kids. Besides pushing people to adopt a different way of living and working, the spread of the virus in India and the constant buzz around it is increasingly seen as a catalyst that could disturb mental health of millions of housebound children. The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS) has provided some useful tips for taking care of your kids' mental health during the lockdown over COVID-19.

PROVIDE ASSURANCE WHENEVER NEEDED

It is important to reassure your children. Listen to their concerns and try answering their queries related to the outbreak. Spend quality time with them and give them the attention they need.. Reading them stories to put them to sleep will make them feel loved.

KEEP TREM IN CONTACT WITH THEIR FRIENDS

Physical distancing from friends can be a can be cause of distress for the children. Encourage them to talk to their friends, cousins and loved ones by calling them up or through videocalls. You can also involve your children and their friends in some fun activities, which they can do together by staying connected virtually.

MANAGE YOUR CHILD'S ANXIETY

It is normal for your child to become anxious at this time. Look out for the emotional cues in your child and talk to them regarding the same- Avoid being judgemental when they express their feelings. Do not avoid their questions related to COV1D or speak to them harshly. This can increase their fear and anxiety. Instead, make them understand that things will be better if we take proper care. Remember that this is a new situation for your children and do not get irritated with them.

GIVE THEM CLEAR INFORMATION

It is not advisable to provide children with a lot of reports and news related to the outbreak. However it is important to give them correct information as to what is happening around the world. Give them, proper facts in a way that they can understand so that they do not remain confused as this may increase their anxiety. You cart make the explanation.! creative through pictures and drawings.

ENGAGE THEM IN INDOOR ACTIVITIES

During this time. children may get easily bored. Involve them in indoor games to cut down the boredom. YOU can also make their learning fun by giving them puzzles to solve and teaching them crafts. Encourage them to pick up a hobby. Involve the children in some puzzle that they will enjoy. You can also ask them to do stretching exercise and yoga or dancing which they will enjoy. You can ask them to do simple household activities to keep them engaged.

MAKE A ROUTINE OF LEARNING AT HOME

At this time, schools arc closed, however this should not stop the children from learning. Ensure that they have a regular habit of studying by giving them small assignments related to their lessons. Check the assignments to understand their progress. Above all, take good care of your children's health. Ensure that they practise hand washing and cover their mouth and nose with bent elbow when they cough or sneeze. Watch out for any symptoms of COVID-19 and reach out to the doctor if necessary. Have a plan in advance in case your child falls sick. Ensure that the children eat healthy food and get good sleep and

rest.

1N CASE YOU NEED ANY HELP

Please contact COVID 49 Psycho social toll free helpline at 080-46110007 or consult your doctor or a mental health professional.

