Coronavirus: Infosys techie sacked for 'sneeze in public' post on COVID-19

Coronavirus: Infosys techie sacked for &#039;sneeze in public&#039; post on COVID-19

Bengaluru: An Insofys software engineer, who gave a call to the public to sneeze in public to spread the deadly coronavirus, has been sacked, the company said late on Friday (March 27, 2020). The tech giant, which had initially believed that it could be a case of mistaken identity, confirmed later that Mujeeb Mohammad was its employee and stated that he has been terminated from service.

"Infosys has completed its investigation on the social media post by one of its employees and we believe that this is not a case of mistaken identity," the company tweeted late on Friday.

The company said the social media post by the employee was against Infosys’ Code of Conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing.

"Infosys has a zero-tolerance policy towards such acts and has accordingly, terminated the services of the employee."

Mohammad had posted on Facebook, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus."

Mohammad was also arrested on Friday night.

