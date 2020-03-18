Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi Police appeals people to avoid protest, public gatherings

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) issued a list of advisories asking people to avoid public gathering and maintain social distancing. The police urged people not to assemble at any place for protest, dharna, rally, entertainment until March 31 to help in avoiding the spread of the deadly virus.

The police stated that permission for gatherings will not be issued."Any no objection certificate or permission in respect of such gatherings will not be issued. It is also decided that no license or permission will be issued for public entertainment activities," said Delhi Police.

The statement issued by the police further also stated that no public activities will be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. The order read, ''no license or permission will be issued for public entertainment activities. An order to this effect is being issued. All members of public are appealed to cooperate in containing the spread of dreadful disease.''

Delhi Police Commissioner of South Delhi also took to Twitter and asked people to avoid travelling writing a post which said, ''Think thrice before you choose to travel.''

The Delhi police further asked people to cooperate in the pandemic situation and said people are appealed to cooperate in containing the dreadful disease.

Meanwhile, the total number of positive cases in India went up to 137 and the Ministry of Health has also requested people to avoid mass gathering and go for self-quarantine.