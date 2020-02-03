Coronavirus outbreak: India issues fresh travel advisory for China

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a fresh travel advisory on Monday (February 3) urging people to refrain from visiting China.

"Travel Advisory further revised informing the public to refrain from travel to China and that anyone with travel history in China since January 15, 2020 and from now on could be quarantined," said the statement released by the ministry here. The statement also said, "e-Visa facility for Chinese passport holders has been temporarily suspended."

The ministry informed that e-Visa already issued to Chinese nationals was not valid temporarily. "The facility for submitting the application online for the physical visa from China is suspended," the ministry said.

It also advised to contact the Indian embassy in Beijing or consulate in Shanghai or Guangzhou in case of people having compelling reasons to visit India.

On Monday, the number of deaths in China rose to 361, with 17,205 confirmed cases and 475 discharged from hospital, according to the National Health Commission. More than 1,52,700 people are under observation, among which there are a total of 21,558 suspected cases. There are two confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India too. Both have been reported from Kerala.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry had informed that apart from China, people coming from Singapore and Thailand were also screened at the airports.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also released information and advisory to the public regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, which the world body has declared a global health emergency.