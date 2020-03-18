Indian Army soldier tests positive for coronavirus, first case in military

New Delhi: In the first case of coronavirus affecting military personnel, a soldier from Leh is reported to have been infected by the virus.

He was on leave from February 25 to March 1. The soldier's father had returned from a pilgrimage in Iran.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday asserted that India is currently at stage 2 and not stage 3 of the virus epidemic. To deal with the situation ICMR has 72 functional laboratories in government sector for testing. ICMR Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava in a press meet said that 49 more will be active by the end of this week.

While the number of novel coronavirus cases has increased to 137 in India even as the government has issued directives, sealed the country's borders urging people to take precautions in the wake of the spread of the deadly virus. So far, three deaths have been reported from the outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Tuesday (March 17) cancelled as many as 85 trains due to low occupancy, said a PTI report, adding that a set of guidelines to zonal railways was also issued its catering staff stating that no employee having fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing "should be deployed in the business of food handling on Indian Railways".

Globally, the total positive cases is at 1,87,689 and the total number of deaths recorded till Tuesday night was 7,866.