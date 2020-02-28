Coronavirus scare: Tamil Nadu seeks Centre's help to evacuate fishermen stranded in Iran

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday (February 28) told the Centre that around 450 Indian fishermen are stranded in Iran following the coronavirus outbreak and urged the Indian government to take steps for their immediate evacuation.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a letter to Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar, brought to attention the plight of as many as 450-odd fishermen — including at least 300 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are working in various fishing vessels berthed and operating in Iranian ports.

"These fishermen are reportedly stranded in Port Kish, Cheeru and other places in Iran, due to the cancellation of flights, because of the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran," the letter stated.

The fishermen have requested for their immediate evacuation from Iran, he said.

"I request your good office to direct the Embassy of India in Iran to provide the required support to the fishermen and also to make arrangements for their safe and immediate return to India," Palaniswami said.

Meanwhile, in mainland China - where the virus originated late last year - there are reports of 327 new cases, the lowest since January 23, taking its tally to more than 78,800 cases with almost 2,800 deaths.

Four more countries have reported their first case of the coronavirus, taking the number of countries and territories outside China with infections to 55, with more than 4,200 positive cases killing about 70 people, according to a Reuters report.