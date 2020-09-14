Coronavirus tally in India cross 48-lakh mark with 92,071 new cases

New Delhi: The coronavirus cases in India crossed 48-lakh mark on Monday (September 14, 2020) with 92,071 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this latest spike, the coronavirus cases across the country stand at 48,46,428. As per the Health Ministry, there are 9,86,598 active cases while 37,80,108 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The country in the last 24 hours reported 1,136 deaths due to the deadly virus taking the overall toll to 79,722. As per the Ministry, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected State from the infection with 2,80,138 active cases while 29,115 patients have succumbed to the virus in the State.

Andhra Pradesh comes second with 95,733 active cases and 4,846 deaths.Tamil Nadu has a total of 47,110 active cases and 8,307 deaths whereas Karnataka has 97,834 active cases and 7161 fatalities due to the pathogen.Delhi has a total of 28,059 active cases and 4,715 fatalities due to COVID-19.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday informed that 9,78,500 samples were tested on Sunday. The cumulative samples tested up to Sunday stand at 5,72,39.428.