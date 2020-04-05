Coronavirus tally in Maharashtra reaches 690; Tamil Nadu 571, Uttar Pradesh 276

New Delhi: As many as 472 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and 11 more deaths reported, taking the total number of cases in the country to 3,374 and the death toll to 79, the Health Ministry said on Sunday. Addressing a media briefing, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said 472 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths have been reported since Saturday. The total coronavirus cases stand at 3,374 and the death toll now stands at 79. He said 267 people have recovered.

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the Coronavirus tally has risen to 276 with 48 new cases testing positive on April 5. Sixteen persons have tested positive for coronavirus at the King George`s Medical University in Lucknow. Three more persons in Agra tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 48.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that District Magistrates would be held responsible if people go without food.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, as many as 29 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai on Sunday (April 5), taking the total number of such cases in Maharashtra 690, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Till April 4, 32 deaths were reported from the state, including 22 from Mumbai, two from Pune, five from Mumbai Metropolitan Region excluding Mumbai, and one each from Buldhana, Jalgaon and Amravati. According to an official, eight districts in Aurangabad have 265 people who returned from the Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month.

Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, at least 14 more tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday, taking the total number to 106. Out of these positive cases, four have completely recovered while two succumbed in the hospital, leaving the number of active cases in J&K at 100 out of whom 82 are in Kashmir division and 18 in Jammu division.

Two patients have died so far, four recovered and seven tested negative after undergoing treatment. These patients will undergo another test before they will be discharged from the hospital.

More than 28,000 people have been kept under surveillance, including 10,600 who are either on government-established quarantine facilities or in home isolation.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, 86 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state on Sunday, 85 of which wer jamaat conference attendees. With this, the total number of positive cases in the southern state reached to 571; while the death toll stood at 5. A total eight people have been treated and discharged in the state till date.