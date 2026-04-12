'Corporate Jihad' row in Nashik: Hindu girls harassed, pay hike given after 'offering Namaz, eating beef' - Shocking details

Nashik Corporate Jihad: A major controversy has unfolded in Nashik following allegations of sexual harassment, workplace exploitation, and coercion involving employees at a business process outsourcing (BPO) unit linked to a leading IT services company. A complaint in the case was first made in late March. As investigation proceeded, more victims came forward, making it a multi-victim investigation. The seriousness of the case led to arrests, political reactions, and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). The BJP leaders have called it ‘Corporate Jihad’, demanding strict action.

Victims have reportedly claimed that they were forced to offer namaz, eat beef in lieu of a salary hike and job security. The claims were repeated by Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan.

How the Case Came to Light

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The case first surfaced on March 25, when a young woman approached the Deolali Camp police station alleging sexual exploitation and harassment by colleagues at her workplace in the Mumbai Naka area, said an Indian Express report. She claimed that incidents occurred over several years, from 2022 to 2026, and included both sexual misconduct and actions that hurt her religious sentiments.

Given the seriousness of the allegations, Nashik Police widened the probe and appealed to other employees to come forward. Within days, additional complaints emerged. By April 3, nine FIRs had been registered based on testimonies from eight women and one man.

Undercover Female Police Personnel

According to the SIT, a specially constituted team carried out an undercover operation to uncover the alleged corporate racket. The unit comprised seven officers, including three women, who played a key role in the probe. Building on earlier findings, the team conducted a detailed investigation that brought new evidence to light. The women officers were instrumental in gaining the confidence of victims, which helped reveal the alleged misconduct and ultimately led to the registration of FIRs and subsequent arrests.

Allegations and Modus Operandi

According to the complainants, junior Hindu staff members were exploited sexually by the accused, who are Muslims and held supervisory roles for years. The victims feared job loss or workplace retaliation and thus feared coming forward with complaints.

The allegations made by the victims included claims ranging from inappropriate remarks and gestures to molestation and forced relationships. Victims also claimed they were discouraged from reporting incidents or were ignored when complaints were raised with HR. Several employees alleged that they were subjected to derogatory remarks about their beliefs, pressured to adopt different practices like offering Namaz, and in some cases coerced into consuming food against their preferences, like eating beef.

Arrests and Investigation

Police have arrested several individuals, including Asif Ansari, Shafi Sheikh, Shah Rukh Qureshi, Raza Memon, Tausif Attar, and Danish Sheikh. Additionally, a senior HR official was taken into custody after allegations surfaced that prior complaints were ignored despite being brought to management’s attention.

Authorities say the accused used their positions of authority to manipulate and exploit subordinates, creating an environment of fear and silence.

'Corporate Jihad' Narrative

The case has sparked strong political responses. Some leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Nitesh Rane, have referred to the incident using terms like “corporate jihad,” alleging a deeper pattern of targeted exploitation within corporate spaces.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to the case of sexual exploitation at an MNC in Nashik, Minister Nitesh Rane says, "...Our Nashik Police are examining this entire case with great meticulousness. For even if there are five or six individuals involved, the question remains: who is… pic.twitter.com/RmXJ03GsUa — IANS (@ians_india) April 9, 2026

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the matter as “very serious,” emphasizing that such incidents have no place in the state and assuring strict action against those found guilty.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Minister Girish Mahajan says, "In the TCS company in Nashik, where many young girls work. The way this incident has happened is very unfortunate and shameful. Regarding religious conversion, there are 4-5 Muslim company workers and some officers who lured the… pic.twitter.com/LQ8UcAjfX4 — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan alleged that the Hindu victims had been forced to offer namaz, eat beef, and insult their religion and added that the accused tried to convert the victims. He also claimed that the victim women might have been a victim of a racket involved in luring girls and later blackmailing them.

According to the police probing the case, the female HR official was arrested for allegedly abetting sexual harassment and failing to act on complaints raised by a woman employee against colleagues.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to the case of sexual harassment at an MNC in Nashik, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap says, "It can be serious because in our country's constitution, everyone is given religious freedom. But that doesn't mean that it will never happen that a religion is… pic.twitter.com/dWnWFs5A6O — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

SIT Formed, Probe Ongoing

In response to the seriousness of the allegations, the state government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough investigation. Investigators are examining workplace practices, internal complaint mechanisms, and the extent of alleged misconduct.

District collector Ayush Prasad also ordered a probe under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) Act at the company. He said an inquiry by the police and the district-level committee will determine if the IT company has been taking necessary steps, including the proper registration of complaints and maintaining proactive vigilance as mandated by the PoSH Act.