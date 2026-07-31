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'Correct nomenclature': MEA calls out NYT over 'Pakistani Kashmir' headline

The MEA criticised The New York Times for referring to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as "Pakistani Kashmir," urging global media to use what India calls the correct nomenclature for the region.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
'Correct nomenclature': MEA calls out NYT over 'Pakistani Kashmir' headline
Image Credit: ANI

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