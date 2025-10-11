Cough Syrup Death Case: Another Coldrif Sample Found Toxic By Authorities
The Madhya Pradesh FDA confirmed that another sample from the same batch of Coldrif cough syrup tested positive for elevated levels of the toxic chemical diethylene glycol (DEG). The contaminated sample, collected by district-level FDA officials, matches earlier findings from the batch linked to the deaths of 23 children in Chhindwara.
