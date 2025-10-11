Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2970552https://zeenews.india.com/india/cough-syrup-death-case-another-coldrif-sample-found-toxic-by-authorities-2970552.html
NewsIndia
COLDRIF COUGH SYRUP DEATH CASE

Cough Syrup Death Case: Another Coldrif Sample Found Toxic By Authorities

The Madhya Pradesh FDA confirmed that another sample from the same batch of Coldrif cough syrup tested positive for elevated levels of the toxic chemical diethylene glycol (DEG). The contaminated sample, collected by district-level FDA officials, matches earlier findings from the batch linked to the deaths of 23 children in Chhindwara.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2025, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cough Syrup Death Case: Another Coldrif Sample Found Toxic By AuthoritiesAI generated representative image. (Photo: Gemini)

The Madhya Pradesh FDA confirmed that another sample from the same batch of Coldrif cough syrup tested positive for elevated levels of the toxic chemical diethylene glycol (DEG). The contaminated sample, collected by district-level FDA officials, matches earlier findings from the batch linked to the deaths of 23 children in Chhindwara.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh