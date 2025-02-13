'Could Not Fulfill Your Dreams': UP Teen Dies By Suicide After Failing JEE Mains, Leaves Behind Note

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old engineering student died by suicide on Wednesday, and she left a note behind for her parents. The incident took place a day after JEE results were declared, and the girl flunked. According to an NDTV report, the girl, identified as Aditi Mishra, was devastated after failing the examination, and she hanged herself to death.

A suicide note was found in Aditi's room, which read, "Sorry mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it…" as per the report. Aditi was a student of Momentum Coaching Center, located in Betiahata of the Cantt police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. She was preparing for JEE for two years. During her stay in Gorakhpur for the preparations, Aditi used to share a room with another girl at the Satyadeep Girls Hostel.

Following the declaration of the result, she spoke to her parents on Wednesday morning. During this time, she also asked her father to recharge her mobile. As per the report, Aditi's roommate had gone out. when she returned to the hostel and knocked on the door. After getting no response from inside, the girl peeped inside and saw Aditi hanging from a noose made of a stole. The roommate informed the hostel warden, who then informed the police.

Upon investigation, police recovered a suicide note that read, "Sorry, mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it... this was the end of our relationship... you guys don't cry... you guys gave me a lot of love. I could not fulfill your dreams... you guys please take care of Choti... she will definitely fulfill your dreams. Your beloved daughter, Aditi," as quoted by NDTV.

Aditi's parents were informed. They are residents of Mishraulia village in Sant Kabir Nagar district. The teenager's body has been sent for postmortem. Abhinav Tyagi, Superintendent of Police (City), said the real cause of death will be known only after the postmortem.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).