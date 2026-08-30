/Could this be deadlier than Nepal? 407 glacial lakes at risk of bursting in Hindu Kush Himalayas, Sikkim faces GLOF risk

New Delhi: An international study has identified 407 glacial lakes across the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region that are at risk of bursting. The findings show a threat from Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) across the mountain region.
The United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS) in Bonn conducted the study, which examined 493 recorded GLOF events from the oldest available records through 2024. Glacier scientist Dipesh Chapagain headed the research, which examined how the risk has changed across the Hindu Kush Himalaya over the decades.
The findings show a rise in GLOF events since 1950. The average number of such disasters increased from seven per decade to 38 per decade, an increase of nearly five times.
Titled ‘Glacial Lake Outburst Flood Risks, Response Strategies and Adaptation Gaps in the Hindu Kush Himalaya Region’, the study describes GLOFs as a major and rising threat to the HKH region.
Rising temperatures are causing glaciers across the Hindu Kush Himalaya to retreat faster. As glaciers shrink, water collects behind ice, rock or sediment barriers and forms glacial lakes. Some of these lakes become larger as the surrounding glaciers lose ice.
A sudden event such as an earthquake, landslide or cloudburst can destabilise these natural barriers. A large volume of water can then rush downstream aand cause a GLOF.
The study recorded 199 GLOF events in China between 1835 and 2025, the highest number among the countries covered. Pakistan recorded 152 events, followed by India with 62 and Nepal with 58.
India recorded the highest number of deaths in these disasters, with 6,119 fatalities. Pakistan registered 1,991 deaths and China 625.
Chapagain and his colleagues study GLOF events in the Hindu Kush Himalaya through the Global Mountain Safeguard Research Programme (GLOMOS). He said recent flooding near the Nepal-China border shows the difficulties faced by authorities in detecting and communicating such hazards in time.
In an interview with UN News, he said, "This week's major disaster on the Nepal-China border has exposed a major weakness. Nepalese authorities became aware of the flood when it was approaching the Nepal border. Alerts were then sent to people in lower areas through text messages, social media, phone calls and alarms."
The threat also has a direct bearing on India's northeastern region, particularly Sikkim.
Dr Vinod Sharma, vice chairman of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSMA), said the state has identified seven glacial lakes that could pose a GLOF threat in the event of a major earthquake or cloudburst.
The SSMA has mapped 85 glacial lakes across the state. Of these, 17 have been identified as highly vulnerable and are showing signs of glacier retreat.
Sharma said seven of these lakes could potentially burst following a major earthquake or cloudburst, creating the possibility of a GLOF disaster in the state. He said the state authorities have been preparing measures to deal with the threat.
The risk is especially high in a region where steep mountain slopes, glaciers and rivers are connected. An earthquake can trigger landslides, and a landslide entering a glacial lake can push out large amounts of water and cause flooding downstream.
Chapagain said reducing the danger has to start high in the mountains, where the changes are taking place. Regular monitoring of glaciers and unstable slopes, satellite observation, weather stations and river gauges can help authorities track developing risks.
Early-warning systems are also needed to give communities enough time to move to safer areas when a dangerous flood is detected.
The geography of the Hindu Kush Himalaya makes coordination between countries particularly important. Rivers and glaciers cross national boundaries, connecting areas in China and Nepal with downstream communities in India and other countries.
Chapagain has called for greater sharing of information between countries so that changes in glaciers and emerging risks can be detected earlier. Data from satellites, weather monitoring systems and river gauges can help authorities understand what is happening in high-altitude areas before a flood reaches populated regions.
The new study follows earlier warnings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Its 2022 report also identified GLOFs as a hazard in the Hindu Kush region.
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