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  • /Could this be deadlier than Nepal? 407 glacial lakes at risk of bursting in Hindu Kush Himalayas, Sikkim faces GLOF risk

Could this be deadlier than Nepal? 407 glacial lakes at risk of bursting in Hindu Kush Himalayas, Sikkim faces GLOF risk

The study found GLOF events have risen nearly fivefold since 1950. With 6,119 fatalities, India has recorded the highest death toll from these disasters.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 30, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 30, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Could this be deadlier than Nepal? 407 glacial lakes at risk of bursting in Hindu Kush Himalayas, Sikkim faces GLOF risk
Image Credit: (Image for representation)

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Could this be deadlier than Nepal? 407 glacial lakes at risk of bursting in Hindu Kush Himalayas, Sikkim faces GLOF risk
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