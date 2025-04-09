Countdown Begins For Muhammad Yunus In Bangladesh? Sheikh Hasina Clears Strategy

Dhaka: In a strong message against rising anarchy, attacks on Hindus, and growing religious extremism in Bangladesh, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has once again launched a direct offensive. Addressing Awami League workers via social media, Hasina asserted firmly that her return to power is certain — just as the exit of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus from the political scene is inevitable.

In today's DNA, Zee News analysed the evolving situation in Bangladesh:

She accused Yunus of inviting the Pakistani military in the past, claiming it exposed his intention to shape Bangladesh into a nation resembling Pakistan. According to Hasina, these ambitions are now surfacing in reality.

Hasina claimed that Yunus fears her political resurgence. She also suggested that those backing Yunus, particularly in Pakistan, are rattled by the mysterious figure known as “Shahenshah.” This elusive individual has allegedly been targeting terrorists and their supporters within Pakistan in recent years. Reports suggest that no figure, whether it be Hafiz Saeed or Maulana Masood Azhar, is safe from Shahenshah’s reach.

Turning to historical context, Hasina drew parallels between the present-day situation in Bangladesh and the partition era. She noted that during partition, Hindu and Sikh minorities in Pakistan faced economic marginalization and their properties were seized by extremists, prompting them to flee. She warned that a similar conspiracy now seems to be unfolding in Bangladesh.