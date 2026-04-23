Counting chickens too soon? Opposition cheers women’s quota bill setback, but will it pay off in Bengal elections?

West Bengal Election 2026: The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 — proposing expansion of the Lok Sabha, delinking delimitation with the 2026 Census and operationalising women's reservation — failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The falling of the bill started a new political battle, with the BJP and the Opposition trading sharp barbs. But beyond the rhetoric, a larger question looms: how will women voters, now a decisive electoral force, react in the state polls?

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The bill had proposed to increase the present strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to 850 seats (815 from states and 35 from union territories). It also sought to accelerate the delimitation process by removing the provision of Article 82, which mandates delimitation after the first Census carried out post 2026. It further proposed changes to Article 334A to enable women's reservation to be implemented using the 2011 Census as the baseline, instead of waiting for a future Census. This was aimed at fast-tracking women's representation by making it feasible to introduce the quota ahead of the 2029 general elections.

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Presently, the women's representation in the country’s Parliament and state assemblies remains low. The Bill, by guaranteeing 33 per cent reservation to women, sought to increase their presence.

Earlier, the Constitution Amendment Bill 2023, seeking to reserve one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and the state legislatures for women, was cleared by the Parliament.

However, the women’s reservation bill failed to pass the Lok Sabha in 2026 primarily because of a united Opposition.

Women's voter turnout in the 2021 and 2016 assembly elections

West Bengal: The voter turnout for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 was nearly 82 per cent, whereas voter turnout in the 2016 assembly elections was 83 per cent.

In 2021, West Bengal achieved a voter turnout rate of around 82 per cent, with men's turnout rates of nearly 82 per cent and women's turnout rates of over 82 per cent.

Tamil Nadu: The voter turnout in the Tamil Nadu state polls of 2021 was a record at around 73 per cent, while nearly 72 per cent of women cast their vote.

How will women voters react to the fall of the Women's quota bill

According to Kunal Debnath, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at Rabindra Bharati University, women voters, particularly in West Bengal, are less likely to be swayed by parliamentary developments alone. Instead, their choices are often shaped by welfare delivery and leadership perception.

"Women voters in West Bengal have repeatedly responded to direct-benefit schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar, Kanyashree, and Rupashree. These create tangible, everyday impact, unlike a parliamentary bill whose effects are distant or procedural," he noted.

Debnath further added, "Women voters in West Bengal are unlikely to respond strongly to claims that the Opposition blocked the Women’s Reservation Bill, since the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has already been passed in 2023, and the current dispute revolves around its implementation being tied to census and delimitation, which effectively introduces a delay. So, unless the Bill is framed as something immediately affecting their lives, many voters may not prioritise it. The Opposition’s stance will matter only if it is successfully translated into ‘this affects you directly’ messaging.”

The debate also intersects with the political positioning of Mamata Banerjee, one of India’s most prominent women politicians.

In Bengal’s political culture, Mamata has cultivated an image of “Didi” (protector figure), who is an accessible, street-level leader, and a defender of marginalised groups, Debnath explained.

"Historically, Mamata Banerjee has often converted political attacks into mass mobilisation narratives. If the issue is framed as ‘Delhi vs Bengal’ or ‘Male-dominated politics vs a woman leader’, it can consolidate women, voters further behind her, even if the original issue was unrelated," he further elaborated.

Yet, with women voters emerging as a decisive force, the direction of the political tide in the upcoming state elections remains to be seen.

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