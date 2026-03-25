Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3030402https://zeenews.india.com/india/country-should-run-on-equal-laws-amit-shah-hails-gujarats-passage-of-ucc-bill-2026-3030402.html
NewsIndia'Country should run on equal laws': Amit Shah hails Gujarat's passage of UCC Bill 2026
GUJARAT UCC

'Country should run on equal laws': Amit Shah hails Gujarat's passage of UCC Bill 2026

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat became the second state to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, introducing a common legal framework for civil matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, and inheritance across communities and religions.

|Last Updated: Mar 25, 2026, 02:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Country should run on equal laws': Amit Shah hails Gujarat's passage of UCC Bill 2026Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: IANS)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday welcomed the passage of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill 2026 in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, saying that the country should run on "principle of equal laws". 

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat became the second state to pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026, on Tuesday, introducing a common legal framework for civil matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, and inheritance across communities and religions.

HM Shah, in a post on X, said, "Our belief is clear, the country should not run on the basis of appeasement, but on the principle of equal laws for all citizens. This is both our priority and our resolve."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Union Home Minister underlined that a uniform law is a "core commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

"A uniform law for every citizen of the country has been a core commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party since its inception. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP-ruled state governments are continuously moving forward in this direction."

He praised Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the MLAs who voted in favour of the Bill.

The Home Minister said, "I am pleased that after Uttarakhand, Gujarat has now passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, demonstrating its firm commitment to this principle. I extend my congratulations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and all the legislators who supported this bill."

Notably, the UCC legislation provides for compulsory registration of marriages and divorces and introduces uniform grounds and procedures for divorce across communities.

It prohibits extra-judicial forms of divorce, making court-based legal processes mandatory.

The Bill also mandates monogamy and includes provisions to declare marriages void where identity has been concealed.

It further introduces penal provisions for cases involving fraud, coercion or misrepresentation in marriage, with specified punishment for offences.

The law also provides maintenance rights for women without restrictions tied to personal laws and ensures equal inheritance rights for daughters and wives.

The Bill includes provisions requiring registration of live-in relationships with local authorities, which the government said is intended to provide legal safeguards and accountability.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

LPG Cylinder Booking
New rule for LPG booking: Cylinder can now be booked only after 35 days
Congress Party
Congress gets notice to vacate Delhi's Akbar, Raisina Road offices by March 28
S&P Global
India's growth to remain resilient at 7.1 pc in FY27: S&P Global
KKR
KKR name new vice-captain ahead of IPL 2026 to support Ajinkya Rahane
dalal street
Sensex, Nifty climb one pc amid ceasefire hopes; oil price drops 7%
US-Iran war
No nukes, reopen Hormuz: What's inside Trump's 15-point plan to end Iran war
Starting Business
Thinking of starting a company in India? Your Tax Bill could be 17% or 30%
MP Board Result 2026
MP 5th, 8th Result 2026: When, where, and how to check scorecards
Exercises
These 5 simple exercises can help you regulate your emotions fast
Ram Navami
Stock market shut on Thursday — Here is what investors need to know