'Country votes for performance, not slogans': CM Dhami on PM Modi's 12 years in office

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while addressing the media at the BJP State Headquarters on Friday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 12 years in office as Prime Minister. He said that this period has been dedicated to public welfare, good governance, service, the upliftment of the poor and the overall progress of the people.

Extending greetings on behalf of the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long, healthy and prosperous life. He said that Prime Minister Modi has set a new record by completing 12 years as an elected Prime Minister. He further stated that on October 7, 2026, Prime Minister Modi will complete 25 years in public office, having served in the two highest executive responsibilities as Chief Minister and Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi first assumed office in 2014 with the blessings of the people. By electing him consecutively in 2014, 2019 and 2024, the people have demonstrated that the country now votes for performance, not slogans. He said that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has emerged as a confident, secure and respected nation on the global stage.

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Dhami remarked that during the Congress era, schemes remained confined to files, whereas under the Modi government they are being translated into reality. Earlier, governments laid foundation stones while people waited endlessly for inaugurations. Today, under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, projects are completed and dedicated to the nation within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that while Congress merely raised slogans of poverty eradication for decades, Prime Minister Modi has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. Corruption had become a part of the system under previous regimes, but through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), the present government has transferred ₹4.31 lakh crore directly into beneficiaries’ accounts. He added that every rupee sent from Delhi or Dehradun reaches the intended beneficiary in full.

The Chief Minister said that while Congress delayed the Ram Temple issue for decades and termed the Ram Setu imaginary, the construction of the Ram Temple was completed under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, giving due respect to both cultural faith and national pride.

He stated that the Modi government's approach is based on satisfaction and empowerment, whereas Congress pursued appeasement politics. Farmers have remained a priority for Prime Minister Modi, and after taking oath for the third time, his first signature was on the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi file.

Under his leadership, 81 crore people have received free food grains, four crore poor families have been provided permanent houses and 11 crore women have benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana. Schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have brought tangible changes in the lives of the poor.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also Veerbhoomi. Every fifth soldier safeguarding the nation belongs to Uttarakhand. He said that New India now responds to terrorism decisively. Surgical strikes and air strikes have showcased India’s new approach to national security. Through Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed terrorist infrastructure located in Pakistan. He added that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Left-Wing Extremism is receding while the scope of development continues to expand.

He noted that while India built 11 kilometres of roads per day in 2014, today more than 34 kilometres of roads are being constructed daily. Vande Bharat trains, the Atal Tunnel, the Chenab Bridge and modern railway stations have become symbols of New India. India has also emerged as the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a special bond with Uttarakhand. Development projects worth more than ₹3 lakh crore are currently underway in the state under his guidance. The redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham has placed Devbhoomi Uttarakhand prominently on the global spiritual map.

More than 3.5 million pilgrims have visited the Char Dham this year so far. While only around 500 pilgrims used to visit Adi Kailash annually a few years ago, over 40,000 pilgrims have already visited this year. Projects such as the Char Dham All Weather Road, the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Rail Project and the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor have brought transformational improvements in connectivity.

He said that after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Jageshwar Dham, lakhs of devotees are now visiting the sacred site. More than 2.54 lakh women in Uttarakhand have become ‘Lakhpati Didis’. Uttarakhand securing the top rank in the SDG Index and Export Preparedness Index reflects the success of the double-engine government.

The Chief Minister stated that projects which remained stuck in files for decades under Congress governments have now been implemented on the ground. He remarked that while Uttarakhand was merely a destination for electoral tourism for Congress, Prime Minister Modi shares an emotional and spiritual connection with the state. Having visited Uttarakhand more than 28 times in recent years, the Prime Minister’s affection for the state is clearly evident.

He said that while border villages were witnessing migration during the Congress regime, the Vibrant Villages Programme has brought renewed development and hope. He added that what Congress could not accomplish in 60 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved in just 12 years. Consequently, both India and Uttarakhand are progressing with renewed confidence. He remarked that while Congress inherited politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party has earned the trust of the people, which forms the foundation of the vision of a Developed India.

The Chief Minister highlighted several historic decisions taken under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, including the abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of Triple Talaq, implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act to provide citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries, expansion of digital payments through UPI, financial inclusion through Jan Dhan accounts, implementation of the One Nation-One Tax system, indigenous vaccine development during COVID-19 and the world’s largest vaccination campaign.

He further noted that major strides have been made in women’s welfare, infrastructure development, airport expansion, railway modernisation and defence manufacturing under the Make in India initiative, including the construction of India’s indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India will soon become the world’s third-largest economy and realise the vision of a Developed India.

On the occasion, BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Khajan Das, BJP State Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan, State General Secretary Kundan Parihar and several other leaders were present. This version is suitable for ANI/PTI releases, government websites and English newspapers.