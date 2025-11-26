'Country With Deeply Stained Record': India Bashes Pakistan For Ayodhya Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Remarks

India has issued a strong response to Pakistan’s remarks on the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On Wednesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that New Delhi rejected the comments, adding that Islamabad has no moral standing to lecture others.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, Jaiswal clarified India's stance on the reported statement and also added that Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards.

"We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others," Jaiswal said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record," Jaiswal added.

Delhi: MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities, Pakistan has no moral standing to… pic.twitter.com/dOfXz1j0wn — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2025

As per IANS, India's reaction came after Pakistan's Foreign Office on Wednesday condemned the flag hoisting at the Ayodhya temple, alleging that the development illustrates a wider pattern of marginalisation of religious minorities in India.

Also Read- Ram Mandir 'Dhwajarohan': PM Modi Hoists Flag Using Unique Mechanism | No Rope, No Button - So How Did It Work?

Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Dhwajarohan Utsav'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday led the 'Dhwajarohan Utsav' at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple by hoisting the specially-designed sacred saffron flag atop the temple.

The ceremony holds deep cultural and spiritual meaning for devotees across the country. The flag, specially crafted for the Ram Temple, measures 22 feet in length and 11 feet in width. Designed by a parachute specialist from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the flag weighs between 2 and 3 kilograms and has been designed to withstand high altitudes and winds.

The flag carries the Sun symbol, representing Lord Rama's Suryavanshi heritage and divine radiance. The flag is adorned with an image of the Kovidara tree, Sun and Om. It is saffron in colour, symbolising fire, the rising sun, sacrifice and dedication.

(with IANS inputs)