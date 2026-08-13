/Couple attacked by Pitbull while viewing rental home in Punjab’s Patiala, CCTV video emerges

A couple was injured after being attacked by a pitbull while visiting a house for rent in Patiala’s Ghuman Nagar locality, with CCTV footage of the incident circulating widely on social media and sparking fresh concerns over public safety.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening when Ankit Sabharwal and his wife, Shifali, visited the area with a property dealer to inspect a rental property.
According to Ankit, the attack began moments after the property gate was opened, when the pitbull suddenly rushed out and attacked his wife. The dog reportedly bit her several times, leaving her with serious injuries to her arm and other parts of her body.
Shifali was taken to a private hospital, where she underwent surgery for her injuries.
Ankit was also injured while trying to protect his wife. He suffered bite wounds to his legs and back.
CCTV footage purportedly showing the incident has since emerged and is being widely shared online.
The footage shows the dog repeatedly attacking the couple as they struggle to get away. Several local residents can be seen rushing towards the scene to help.
At one point, a woman carrying a stick comes out of the house and attempts to drive the animal away but is unable to stop the attack. Other residents then arrive with sticks and eventually manage to separate the dog from the injured couple.
Ankit said he has informed the police and demanded action against those responsible for allegedly failing to keep the dog under control.
The incident has also prompted a response from Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia, who said the municipal corporation is considering restrictions on keeping aggressive dog breeds as pets within city limits.
Gogia said the matter would be discussed during a House meeting, where a special resolution could be introduced.
The attack has renewed concerns over pet ownership and public safety in Patiala, particularly after a series of dog-related incidents.
On August 9, a young girl was reportedly attacked by a stray dog in the city’s Guru Nanak Nagar area, adding to concerns among residents about the growing number of dog attacks.
(With IANS inputs)
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