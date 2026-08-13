Couple attacked by Pitbull while viewing rental home in Punjab’s Patiala, CCTV video emerges

According to Ankit, the attack began moments after the property gate was opened, when the pitbull suddenly rushed out and attacked his wife. The dog reportedly bit her several times, leaving her with serious injuries to her arm and other parts of her body.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Aug 13, 2026, 09:11 AM IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 09:11 AM IST join share