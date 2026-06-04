Couple found dead in locked washroom, family of eight wiped out: Hartbreaking stories emerge from scenes of Delhi fire

When firefighters from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) finally managed to enter the smoke-filled building in Hauz Rani on Wednesday, they were met with tragic scenes.

Among those who died was a couple found inside a locked washroom on the first floor. The woman was sitting on the toilet, while the man was beside her, appearing to hold her as they waited for help that never came.

"We believe they may have locked themselves inside the washroom in the hope of staying safe from the fire," official said.

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According to the official, the woman was found sitting on the toilet seat, while the man was seated beside her on a chair. Preliminary observations suggested that the woman was a patient and the man was likely looking after her.

The discovery was one of several heartbreaking moments for rescue workers, who had to battle dense smoke, flames and multiple obstacles while trying to reach people trapped inside the building. Officials said these challenges made rescue efforts extremely difficult. The fire ultimately claimed 21 lives.

Meanwhile, Eight members of a Gurugram-based family lost their lives in a fire that broke out at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in Delhi's Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

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Among the victims were chartered accountant Vivek Agarwal of Sector 46, Gurugram, his wife Tarjani Agarwal, their two daughters, Jivisha and Varya, and four other relatives. The family had travelled to Delhi to visit Vivek's father, Radhe Shyam Agarwal, who is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital.

Vivek had booked two rooms at the guest house for the family. The fire reportedly broke out while the group was having breakfast at the property's restaurant, claiming everybody's lives.

With the death of eight family members, the only surviving member of Vivek's immediate family is his 80-year-old father, Radhe Shyam Agarwal.

Officials added that many of the guests staying at the bed-and-breakfast were either receiving treatment at a nearby private hospital in Saket or were accompanying family members undergoing medical care.

Fire officials said the rescue operation was carried out under challenging circumstances. The entrance to the building's basement was blocked by a shutter, which firefighters had to cut through before they could access those trapped inside.

According to officials, fire engines arrived at the scene at around 9.05 am. By that time, the blaze, which had started in the restaurant and kitchen on the ground floor, had spread to the upper floors, while thick smoke had filled large parts of the building.

A firefighter involved in the operation said rescue teams first entered the basement and then systematically moved through each floor, putting out the fire and searching for survivors.

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